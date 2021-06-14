Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta resume shoot for Goodbye: 'Driving to work, back to shoot'. See here

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta took to their respective Instagram pages to post a picture and a video after they resumed shoot for their film, Goodbye. Government of Maharashtra has granted permission for film production activities in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta as husband and wife.

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with Covid-19 protocols.

Shooting on Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April.

According to a source close to the production banner, the actors resumed work on Goodbye, which also features south star Rashmika Mandanna.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a selfie, wearing a mask.

"Seven AM... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in ever way things will get better and better and better'," he wrote.

Neena shared a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post.

Also read: Raj Kundra's sister Reena says she trusted his ex-wife Kavita, 'loved her like an older sister'

As part of the unlock measures issued by the state government on June 5, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary Covid-19 safety rules.

Amitabh had earlier informed his fans through his blog that the entire crew of Goodbye had been vaccinated and extreme precautions were being taken by the team.

The film is also produced by Reliance Entertainment.

