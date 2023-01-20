Amitabh Bachchan on meeting Messi, Ronaldo in Riyadh: ‘What an evening’

Amitabh Bachchan had an ‘incredible’ evening on Thursday as he met football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh. The players took part in PSG and Saudi All-star XI match at the King Fahd International stadium. Amitabh tweeted about his special evening on Friday morning. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan asks people not to click her pics, says ‘naukri se nikaal deni chahiye')

Sharing his thought about the same on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “'An evening in Riyadh' what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!” The actor's fans were amazed at the video he shared from the game. “The GOAT of Bollywood meeting the GOATs of Football world,” wrote one. “We all proud of you Amit ji. Your modesty and your dignity is something to learn. They are so lucky shaking the hands of the best actor in the world,” wrote another.

The video showed Amitabh Bachchan walking in with match officials to the stadium and meeting each and every player. He shook hands with Messi, Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. Kids standing next to the football stars were also amazed to see the actor on field.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo each scored in an eventful 5-4 Paris Saint-German victory over Saudi All-Star XI. Thursday's game was the first match-up between the two football titans since 2020 and the 37th time in their careers. It could be the last time that they meet on the pitch. Ronaldo and Messi now have each scored 23 goals when facing each other though Messi leads with 17 wins in the series to Ronaldo's 11.

Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and in a Pan India film Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

