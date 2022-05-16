Amitabh Bachchan reacts as trolls call him ‘budhau’, ask him if he is drunk: 'I pray no one insults you in your old age'

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid user of social media and often uses it to interact with his fans. However, the veteran actor recently had an unpleasant experience after some trolls dropped comments criticising him for waking up late. He replied personally to many of such comments and revealed that he had been working all night. Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan reveals his social media posts have received govt notices: 'Changes should be done...else'

Amitabh took to his Facebook account at around 11:30 am on Sunday to wish a good morning to his followers. While his fans wished him in return, others questioned him for sending morning wishes when it was almost noon. One asked in Hindi, "Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early?" to which the actor replied, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise."

Amitabh also addressed a bunch of disrespectful comments, one of which read, "Abe buddhe dopahar ho gayi (It's noon old man)." Amitabh wrote in response, "I pray that you have a long age but no one insults you by calling you a 'buddha' then)." Another Facebook user referred to him as 'budhau (old man),' and as Amitabh's fans defended him from the troll, saying that he might be in a different time zone, the actor told them, "Let him say, he is telling the truth. No I am in the country only. I was working all night so woke up late."

Amitabh Bachchan responds to trolls.

Another person trolled him by calling him Mahanalayak, an amalgamation of Hindi words 'mahanayak' (superstar) and 'nalayak' (worthless). The user wrote, "Yeh kaun si pratahkaal hai mahanalayak Ji (What morning is this Mahanalayak Ji)" and Amitabh replied, "I was working all night, so woke up late, Layak ji (worthy man)." Another wrote, "Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (it looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am)." Amitabh replied that he doesn't drink himself, though he entertains others with it.

Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and is scheduled for a release on September 9. Amitabh will also feature in Uunchai and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film'The Intern.

