Amitabh Bachchan reveals his social media posts have received govt notices: 'Changes should be done...else'

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he has received government notices about some of his posts on his social media accounts and has been asked to make changes to them. The veteran actor suggested that these posts might be deleted if he does not comply with the directions. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan posting then deleting Dhaakad post: 'They have their personal stuff'

Amitabh shared a cryptic blog on his Tumblr account on May 11. In the blog, he spoke about new government guidelines that bar people social media users with a vast number of followers from promoting something without a disclaimer.

He wrote, "There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI (Government of India) and the ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India) guidelines, I think that is who they are, who have now given ruling that Influencers - a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with a mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership."

He added, "Else it is becoming illegal. So several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done…else…ya..!! It's a tough life ain’t it. And all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives, increases etc., on the numbers - for that is what brings them the commercial..."

Amitabh also said trolling is considered an asset in such cases because it encourages debate and keeps the topic alive, increasing numbers. He wrote, "The more you abuse me the more you criticise me the more I shall rise!!- Famous words of the determination of a great businessman that rewrote success history in the corporate world of this country and enacted by Bhaiyu in film." Bhaiyu is Amitabh's nickname for his son Abhishek Bachchan, who had played a role inspired by Dhirubhai Ambani unconfirmed in the 2007 film Guru.

Amitabh shared a post about the new guidelines on his Instagram account as well, writing alongside a picture of himself, "cropped, adjusted in keeping with the new laws of the ASCI...But soon the actuals shall be about, telling the tale of the pic."

Recently, Amitabh had also deleted a post he made about Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. The veteran actor had shared a teaser of Dhaakad song She's on Fire on his Instagram account, with the caption 'all good wishes,' but deleted it after a few minutes without any explanation.

Kangana had reacted to it in a conversation with Tried & Refused Productions, saying, "There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex. They have their own personal stuff also and then there is industry stuff also." Dhaakad, which also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20.

