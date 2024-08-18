Amitabh Bachchan responds to people asking why he works even at 81: ‘Got a problem with that?’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned a long note for people asking "the reason for him to be working". Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh wrote that he has no answers to this, except it’s another job opportunity for him. The actor also asked if anyone had a "problem with that". (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan earns ₹5 crore per episode for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Report) Amitabh Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now.

Amitabh explains why he is working

He wrote, "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime ..wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work."

Amitabh's reasons are ‘enclosed, shuttered, locked'

Amitabh continued, "My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard ..you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me ..what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked."

Amitabh asks if people have a problem

He concluded, "And the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing ..in time sandcastles fall down ..may you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD ..got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out."

Amitabh's projects

Amitabh has reprised his role as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. It is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. The film features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.