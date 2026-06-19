Amitabh Bachchan reveals he still has sleepless nights due to self-doubt, work stress: ‘Could have been done better’

Even after decades in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan continues to approach his work with the same dedication and self-criticism that have defined his career. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor revealed that he revisited and redid a portion of his work because he felt it could have been performed better. The decision kept him awake through the night as he reflected on whether the second attempt had actually improved the result.

Amitabh Bachchan admits to having sleepless nights

Amitabh Bachchan pens note on self-doubt.

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On Friday morning, Amitabh took to his blog and revealed that he had a sleepless night due to work-related thoughts. He wrote in Hindi, “Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.”

A week ago, Big B, 83, had given fans a glimpse into his gruelling work schedule. The actor took to his blog and wrote, “Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you.” He added that, for him, the process of staying connected with his fans is something that “should never stop”.

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{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “.. this process of connecting, without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाकी सब तो चलता रहेगा ! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then... off to bed.” About Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “.. this process of connecting, without further ado, is the work of the day .. बाकी सब तो चलता रहेगा ! ये रुकना नहीं चाहिए !! (Everything else will keep going on, but this should never stop) studying assiduously, even after days of preparation before the day of work, and never be compromised by circumstances and stance despite the air-conditioned pyjamas!!!! right then... off to bed.” About Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The first instalment, released in 2024, featured Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. His performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, with many believing he outshone Prabhas in the film. The sequel will see him reprise the role alongside Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The first instalment, released in 2024, featured Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. His performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, with many believing he outshone Prabhas in the film. The sequel will see him reprise the role alongside Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Deepika Padukone, who was part of the first instalment, will not return for the sequel. In September 2025, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the actor would no longer be associated with the project. “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they wrote on X.

While reports suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace Deepika in the film, the makers have yet to make an official announcement. The sequel is currently under production.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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