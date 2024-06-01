Amitabh Bachchan reveals his 1977 song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves uses 'almost exact quotation' from a UK PM's speech

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed new details related to his song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared that the lyrics of the song were "invented at the time of the song recording live by me, spontaneously, without any pre prep or meaning". However, that's not the case after all. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar recalls childhood memory from Delhi: 'I watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black at Amba cinema') Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves.

Amitabh on My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves song

Amitabh wrote, "Could be the utterance from AAA in film coming out of an Easter egg, giberiging: ’the whole country of the system is juxtapositioned by the haemoglobin in the atmosphere .. !!’ But it was just ad. libbed at the recording by me .. not making any sense .. Manmohan Ji just allowed me to say any junk at my request .. just so it looks like a proficient English speaking Anthony, when indeed he is not .. and merely just rattling off some BUMFF .. !"

Amitabh reveals details related to the track

"AND ..AND ..AND ..you shall be surprised and shocked as am I , that it was mere junk spoken by me .. but the Ef Bushra on a research of the film Amar Akbar Anthony by the interview given by Man ji to an English journalist or writer found this : The song My name is Anthony Gonsalves begins with these lines spoken by Anthony when he emerges from the Easter egg – 'You see, the whole country of the system is juxtapositioned by the hemoglobin in the atmosphere because you are a sophisticated rhetorician intoxicated by the exuberance of your own verbosity'," continued Amitabh.

Amar Akbar Anthony song related to UK PM speech?

Amitabh added, "It is an almost exact quotation from a speech in the Parliament of the United Kingdom given by British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli in 1878. Disraeli (who was referring to William Ewart Gladstone) used the word 'inebriated' rather than 'intoxicated'. Wooooaaaahhhh !!! AND .. hang on .. I had some days ago either a letter or a WhatsApp message from a cinema fan and a very proficient scientist, I think from the US, an Indian doing research on space , that the words : ’haemoglobin in the atmosphere’ is a scientific fact .. that indeed there is this factor and a reality, scientifically proven, of ‘haemoglobin in the atmosphere’ .. and his purpose of writing to me was .."

Amitabh says he ‘knew nothing’

The actor concluded, "How did mr B know of this fact years before it was researched ..NO NO NO sir .. I knew nothing .. they were just funny sounding words that were invented at the time of the song recording live by me, spontaneously, without any pre prep or meaning, and enacted in the song , my name is Anthony Gonsalves … !!!! OHHH .. BABY .. !!! I must search that mail or letter .. to give the correct interpretation of this scientist .."

About My Name is Anthony Gonsalves

My Name is Anthony Gonsalves was picturised on Amitabh and Parveen Babi. It is a song from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. Amitabh lended his voice for the song along with Kishore Kumar. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film also stars Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran and Jeevan.