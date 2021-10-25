Amitabh Bachchan reveals son Abhishek Bachchan 'suddenly landed up at home' on Karwa Chauth, surprised family

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan gave his family a surprise by flying from Delhi on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Abhishek, who has been shooting in Delhi for the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows, 'without warning suddenly landed up at home'.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the reaction of the family members--Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, ".. a day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the diya (earthen lamp)over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day."

He continued, ".. the Moon unlike other years, was bright and appeared on the balcony horizon well before time .. on some occasions it has been covered with cloud and can be seen only later into the night .. a longer wait for the ladies .. but the Moon was generous tonight .."

Amitabh also wrote, ".. and the evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for Breath, but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family, who were just not expecting this...So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video last week announced the second season of the series, headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh. Breathe: Into The Shadows, which debuted on the streaming platform in July 2020, is a sequel series to their 2018 crime thriller show Breathe.

Abhishek and Amit will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, in the second season of the Amazon original. Actors Nithya Menen in the role of Abha Sabharwal and Saiyami Kher as Shirley will also be seen in the series.

Co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season will be a face-off between Abhishek and Amit's characters. The second season is scheduled to be launched on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2022.