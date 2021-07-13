Amitabh Bachchan's first look from Goodbye leaked online, Rashmika Mandana also features in it

Amitabh Bachchan recently began working on his next, Goodbye. A picture from the sets has now leaked online, revealing his look for the film. He can be seen shooting with Rashmika Mandanna in the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika in the film that went on floors recently. In the picture that has been shared online by a fan account of Rashmika, shows Amitabh and Rashmika in a single frame.

He is wearing a pink shirt paired with dark green-coloured half-jacket while Rashmika is in a grey top. There is also another person in the frame who seems to be showing something to the actors in the picture from the sets of Goodbye

Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Good Co. production. Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment are also backing the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta had shared their pictures while on their way to work after shoot resumed for Goodbye last month. He posted a selfie, wearing a mask. "Seven AM... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in ever way things will get better and better and better'," he wrote.

SNeena had posted a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post.

Apart from Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Jhund lined up for release next. He will also be seen in the first film of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra that will also mark the first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together.