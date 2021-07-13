Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan's first look from Goodbye leaked online, Rashmika Mandana also features in it
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's first look from Goodbye leaked online, Rashmika Mandana also features in it

A fan account has shared a picture from the sets of Goodbye, revealing the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the film. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan in a leaked picture from the sets of Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan recently began working on his next, Goodbye. A picture from the sets has now leaked online, revealing his look for the film. He can be seen shooting with Rashmika Mandanna in the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside Neena Gupta and Rashmika in the film that went on floors recently. In the picture that has been shared online by a fan account of Rashmika, shows Amitabh and Rashmika in a single frame.

He is wearing a pink shirt paired with dark green-coloured half-jacket while Rashmika is in a grey top. There is also another person in the frame who seems to be showing something to the actors in the picture from the sets of Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan on sets.

Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Good Co. production. Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment are also backing the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta had shared their pictures while on their way to work after shoot resumed for Goodbye last month. He posted a selfie, wearing a mask. "Seven AM... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in ever way things will get better and better and better'," he wrote.

A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's post.

SNeena had posted a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van. "Back to shoot," she captioned the post.

Also read: Not possible to create Tum Bin music today: Composer duo Nikhil-Vinay on film’s two decades

Apart from Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Jhund lined up for release next. He will also be seen in the first film of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra that will also mark the first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan goodbye

Related Stories

tv

Mouni Roy supports Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's death, says 'my baby strongest' in new post. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:18 AM IST
music

Not possible to create Tum Bin music today: Composer duo Nikhil-Vinay on film’s two decades

PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

Vikas Khanna posts pic of stunning new dish, asks tweeple to guess what it is

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP