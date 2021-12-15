Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Abhishek's Bob Biswas, Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer feature in epic post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken a trip down memory lane and shared an old picture. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh posted the photo comprising himself, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

In the picture Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty are seated in three chairs next to one another. The picture was seemingly taken on the sets of Amitabh and Mithun's film Agneepath.

Amitabh, in the post, wore a white shirt and blue pants with colours smeared all over his shoulder. He also had a tika (mark) on his forehead. Mithun was seen in a black jacket over a white T-shirt and blue pants.

A young Abhishek wore a striped shirt and denims as he was busy with a box on his lap. Mithun was seen talking to him while Amitabh looked away from them.

Sharing the post, Amitabh captioned it, "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan .. Bob Biswas .. and Disco Dancer .. (red heart and red rose emojis)." In Agneepath, while Amitabh essayed the role of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Mithun played a coconut vendor Krishnan Iyer MA. In the caption, Amitabh referred to Mithun's character Jimmy in the film Disco Dancer (1982). Agneepath released in 1990, a few years after Disco Dancer. Recently, Abhishek played the titular role in Bob Biswas.

After the trailer release of Bob Biswas, Amitabh on Instagram reposted it along with a note for his son. "I am proud to say you are my Son! #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5. #NomoshkarEkMinute," the actor had captioned the post.

The film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit Kahaani, essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Many elements of Kahaani that made it so good, return in Bob Biswas. A few work. We get two amazing characters: an interesting rival hitman, and a most unlikely banker-cum-gunrunner for assassins. The supporting cast is all-round solid, especially, Paran Bandyopadhyay and Pavbitra Rabha. The film is lovingly shot by Gairik Sarkar. The dialogue by Sujoy Ghosh and Raj Vasant has some fun bits."

