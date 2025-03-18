Menu Explore
Amitabh Bachchan says Sarkar 'was all Abhishek Bachchan', he was 'nowhere' in it: 'This is not a father speaking'

ByAnanya Das
Mar 18, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Praising Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his “restrain, eye expressions, presence and performance”.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently rewatched his 2005 film Sarkar and thought he was 'nowhere' in it. Taking to his blog early Tuesday, he said that "it was all" Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh also praised his son's performance in Sarkar as well as his recent release Be Happy. Amitabh also shared pictures of hoardings across Mumbai with posters of Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan wanted to quit films, thought acting was a mistake; Amitabh Bachchan said 'I didn't raise a quitter')

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar.
Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar.

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan

Praising his son, Amitabh wrote, "Blessed you are dearest Abhishek , the reactions of the mass that has witnessed your work is there for the entire World to see ..Prayers and blessings ..You are No 1 on the list at Amazon .. what an achievement."

Amitabh watched Sarkar after many years

Amitabh shared how he chanced upon Sarkar's poster and started watching the film. He wrote, “And today while I waited for the Internet to be alive again, after the net people said for the nth time, that the cable has been cut due to the digging .. I just scrambled through the lists as they came up and, for some reason, saw the poster of SARKAR.”

Amitabh is ‘dazzled’ by Abhishek's performance

“Started seeing the film - had not seen it since its premier release - and was glued to it .. in absolute amazement at the quality of the film, its direction and above all, and this is not a Father speaking, dazzled by Abhishek’s performance .. what restrain what close up what eye expressions, what presence and what a performance,” Amitabh added.

The veteran actor shared his thoughts about Abhishek's performance in the film. "I am nowhere in the film .. seriously .. it was all Abhishek... Watch it again and see for yourself .. every little nuance and look and silence, simply stunning ..This is not a Father speaking .. it is a true evaluator of cinema speaking .. nothing in the range of depreciation or modesty, it is a true appreciation of the craft of the film and of Abhishek ..Dazzled still."

About Sarkar

Sarkar (2005) is a political crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film stars Amitabh, Abhishek, Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa, Supriya Pathak, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Anupam Kher. Sarkar is an unofficial remake of The Godfather. It has two sequels--Sarkar Raj (released in 2008) and Sarkar 3 (released in 2017).

