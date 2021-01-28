Amitabh Bachchan says ‘want to run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Ajay Devgn’s Mayday

Despite being in the film industry for over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan still experiences jitters when he begins shooting for a new project. He took to social media to share his feelings of fear and ‘constant apprehension’ as he commenced filming Ajay Devgn’s Mayday.

Amitabh wrote in an Instagram post that his nervousness made him ‘want to run away and hide’. “Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide,” he wrote, sharing a picture of him coming out of a car, wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants.

On Twitter, Amitabh shared similar sentiments. His co-star, Rakul Preet Singh, replied to his tweet saying that she should be the one feeling nervous. “Sirrrrr yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye (I should be the one saying this) soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Amitabh wrapped up shooting for the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The current season underwent a change in its format, keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in mind. It was shot with minimal crew and social distancing norms. For the first time, the show did away with the live audience.

Mayday, a thriller drama directed by Ajay, will also see him and Rakul playing pilots. The details of Amitabh’s character have been kept under wraps. YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film.

Earlier, Rakul expressed her excitement to work with Amitabh and said in a statement, “When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”