Amitabh Bachchan completes 51 years in films, gets a special surprise on KBC 12 set

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:53 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, who made his big screen debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969, completed 51 years in the film industry on November 7. To commemorate the special milestone, one of his fans gifted him a special rangoli on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12.

The rangoli featured a behind-the-scenes picture of Amitabh from the shoot of his upcoming film, Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, and a cinema reel drawn below signified his journey from Saat Hindustani till now.

Sharing a picture of the present on his Instagram page, Amitabh wrote, “No .... that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !”

Amitabh has been busy with KBC 12 and often gives his fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes, through Twitter, Instagram and his blog posts. He revealed in his posts that he shoots for 12-15 hours each day. This year marks two decades of his association with the popular game show, an adaptation of British quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. In 2000, he made his small screen debut with the first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Earlier this year, Amitabh made his digital debut with Gulabo Sitabo. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was originally slated for a theatrical release but came out on Amazon Prime Video due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amitabh, who is one of the busiest actors in the country at 78, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and Ajay Devgn’s Mayday.

