Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host for KBC 12 premiere

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 live updates: Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of the popular game show, KBC. Now in its 12th season, the show has introduced some new changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep 28, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned as host of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for its season 12 premiere on Monday. Amitabh has hosted all but one season of the show, but this time things are different.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, several changes have been introduced. There will be no live audience, and therefore, no audience poll lifeline. Instead, a new lifeline called video a friend has been introduced. Amitabh began the show by reciting a poem about fighting against all odds, titled Wapas Aana Padta Hai.

Eight contestants will battle it out in the fastest finger first round, following which the winner will get to play for prize money on the socially distanced hot seat opposite Amitabh.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 premiere:

9:10 pm IST

Aarti Jagtap wins fastest finger first round

Aarti Jagtap is the season’s first contestant to sit across from Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat.

9 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes audiences to the 20th year of Kaun Banega Crorepati

After reciting an empowering poem, Amitabh Bachchan in his introduction, spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, and how people are learning to survive. “We will keep fighting, until we can answer every setback with a comeback. If we were made to take two steps back, we will take four steps forward,” he said.

8:45 pm IST

Where to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will premiere on September 28 at 9 pm, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Sony LIV will air the show simultaneously, on the app on the website. The show will be available for free on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

