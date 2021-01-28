Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, posed for a new photoshoot for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He looked regal in an off-white embellished sherwani. He was seen facing away from the camera.

The black-and-white picture, shared on the designer duo’s official Instagram page, was captioned, “21st Century Boy. Ibrahim Ali Khan wears an off-white khadi silk sherwani with a shirt collar. Hand-embroidered in an intricate mesh of Crystals, Zardozi and Resham, this sherwani is the ultimate modern style statement. @______iak______.”

Fans could not stop gushing over Ibrahim’s photo, with many dropping heart and fire emojis. “My babe,” one wrote. “LOOKING FIRE,” another commented, urging him to take up more modelling assignments. “Loveeeeeeee,” a third wrote.





On Wednesday, Ibrahim was clicked exiting a salon in Mumbai, sporting an all-new look. He gave his curly hair a makeover and now has long straight hair.

Ibrahim has expressed interest in following in the footsteps of his parents and sister, Sara Ali Khan, and pursuing acting as a career. While he is yet to sign his first film, he made his debut as a model for a clothing brand last year.

A few months ago, Saif told SpotboyE in an interview that he is supportive of Ibrahim making a career in films and feels that he is ready for it. “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in,” he said.

“I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for,” he added.

