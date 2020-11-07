Mayday: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in the film, he will play a pilot

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to collaborate in Mayday, which will also be directed by Devgn. The film will see the two actors come together for a film after seven years; they were last seen together in Satyagraha.

Mayday is set to be a human drama where Ajay will reportedly be seen playing a pilot. The details about Bachchan’s character are yet to be revealed. A source was quoted as saying, “Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay.”

Ajay and Amitabh have worked together in Major Sahab and Khakee, besides Satyagraha. The rest of the cast for Mayday is being finalised. It will be produced by Devgn’s home banner, Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

Ajay Devgn will be seen in Bhuj The Pride of India, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Coincidentally, he plays an Indian Air Force officer in the film. Bachchan, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 12.