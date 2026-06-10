Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser

On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited teaser of Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The glimpse seems to have gotten a thumbs-up from none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The star didn’t just share the teaser, he also sent his love to ‘adorable’ Alia. (Also Read: Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch)

Amitabh Bachchan sends love to Alia Bhatt after watching Alpha teaser

Amitabh Bachchan shared his support for Alia Bhatt after watching the teaser of Alpha.

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On Wednesday, shortly after the Alpha teaser was released, Amitabh showed his support for it. Posting the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “T 5767(i) - love and wishes to my adorable Alia..” He also tagged the film’s team in the post.

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Amitabh has been vocal about his fondness for Alia. In 2015, when Alia mentioned in an interview that she would love to be a dance or acting teacher, the veteran shared it on X, writing, “... and I your humble student!” An overwhelmed Alia replied, “@SrBachchan says the man who's an institution himself!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Amitabh has been vocal about his fondness for Alia. In 2015, when Alia mentioned in an interview that she would love to be a dance or acting teacher, the veteran shared it on X, writing, “... and I your humble student!” An overwhelmed Alia replied, “@SrBachchan says the man who's an institution himself!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2021 and 2022, on episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had called Alia his favourite actor. Mahesh Bhatt revealed later that he even wrote her a letter, commending her acting in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi. In January this year, he shared the stage with her at a road safety awareness event. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2021 and 2022, on episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had called Alia his favourite actor. Mahesh Bhatt revealed later that he even wrote her a letter, commending her acting in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi. In January this year, he shared the stage with her at a road safety awareness event. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alpha is a much-awaited YRF spy universe film that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was first teased at the end of War 2, where Bobby’s character is seen training a young girl. The newly released teaser features only him and Alia, showing how he has trained her since childhood. The glimpse shows him asking her to complete her first kill on her 18th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpha is a much-awaited YRF spy universe film that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was first teased at the end of War 2, where Bobby’s character is seen training a young girl. The newly released teaser features only him and Alia, showing how he has trained her since childhood. The glimpse shows him asking her to complete her first kill on her 18th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans were confused about why Sharvari wasn’t in the teaser, even though it ends with Bobby and Alia introduced as ‘Baba’ and ‘Sita’. “There’s another actress in the movie, who’s been conveniently forgotten,” wrote one miffed X user. “Sharvari is also in this film, not only Alia. Why is everyone ignoring her? I mean, she wasn’t even present in the teaser or in any appreciation post by the actors,” wrote another.

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Alpha is slated for release on July 3. After the lukewarm reception to War 2 and the massive success of the Dhurandhar spy films, it remains to be seen how this film will fare.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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