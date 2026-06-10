Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser
The teaser of the next YRF spy film Alpha dropped on Wednesday and has gotten a thumbs-up from Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look.
On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited teaser of Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The glimpse seems to have gotten a thumbs-up from none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The star didn’t just share the teaser, he also sent his love to ‘adorable’ Alia. (Also Read: Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch)
Amitabh Bachchan sends love to Alia Bhatt after watching Alpha teaser
On Wednesday, shortly after the Alpha teaser was released, Amitabh showed his support for it. Posting the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “T 5767(i) - love and wishes to my adorable Alia..” He also tagged the film’s team in the post.
This is not the first time Amitabh has been vocal about his fondness for Alia. In 2015, when Alia mentioned in an interview that she would love to be a dance or acting teacher, the veteran shared it on X, writing, “... and I your humble student!” An overwhelmed Alia replied, “@SrBachchan says the man who's an institution himself!”{{/usCountry}}
This is not the first time Amitabh has been vocal about his fondness for Alia. In 2015, when Alia mentioned in an interview that she would love to be a dance or acting teacher, the veteran shared it on X, writing, “... and I your humble student!” An overwhelmed Alia replied, “@SrBachchan says the man who's an institution himself!”{{/usCountry}}
In 2021 and 2022, on episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had called Alia his favourite actor. Mahesh Bhatt revealed later that he even wrote her a letter, commending her acting in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi. In January this year, he shared the stage with her at a road safety awareness event.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
In 2021 and 2022, on episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh had called Alia his favourite actor. Mahesh Bhatt revealed later that he even wrote her a letter, commending her acting in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi. In January this year, he shared the stage with her at a road safety awareness event.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
Alpha is a much-awaited YRF spy universe film that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was first teased at the end of War 2, where Bobby’s character is seen training a young girl. The newly released teaser features only him and Alia, showing how he has trained her since childhood. The glimpse shows him asking her to complete her first kill on her 18th birthday.{{/usCountry}}
Alpha is a much-awaited YRF spy universe film that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was first teased at the end of War 2, where Bobby’s character is seen training a young girl. The newly released teaser features only him and Alia, showing how he has trained her since childhood. The glimpse shows him asking her to complete her first kill on her 18th birthday.{{/usCountry}}
Fans were confused about why Sharvari wasn’t in the teaser, even though it ends with Bobby and Alia introduced as ‘Baba’ and ‘Sita’. “There’s another actress in the movie, who’s been conveniently forgotten,” wrote one miffed X user. “Sharvari is also in this film, not only Alia. Why is everyone ignoring her? I mean, she wasn’t even present in the teaser or in any appreciation post by the actors,” wrote another.
Alpha is slated for release on July 3. After the lukewarm reception to War 2 and the massive success of the Dhurandhar spy films, it remains to be seen how this film will fare.
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