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Amitabh Bachchan sends love to ‘adorable’ Alia Bhatt after watching action-packed Alpha teaser

The teaser of the next YRF spy film Alpha dropped on Wednesday and has gotten a thumbs-up from Amitabh Bachchan. Take a look.

Jun 10, 2026 01:29 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited teaser of Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The glimpse seems to have gotten a thumbs-up from none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The star didn’t just share the teaser, he also sent his love to ‘adorable’ Alia. (Also Read: Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch)

Amitabh Bachchan sends love to Alia Bhatt after watching Alpha teaser

Amitabh Bachchan shared his support for Alia Bhatt after watching the teaser of Alpha.

On Wednesday, shortly after the Alpha teaser was released, Amitabh showed his support for it. Posting the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “T 5767(i) - love and wishes to my adorable Alia..” He also tagged the film’s team in the post.

Fans were confused about why Sharvari wasn’t in the teaser, even though it ends with Bobby and Alia introduced as ‘Baba’ and ‘Sita’. “There’s another actress in the movie, who’s been conveniently forgotten,” wrote one miffed X user. “Sharvari is also in this film, not only Alia. Why is everyone ignoring her? I mean, she wasn’t even present in the teaser or in any appreciation post by the actors,” wrote another.

Alpha is slated for release on July 3. After the lukewarm reception to War 2 and the massive success of the Dhurandhar spy films, it remains to be seen how this film will fare.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

amitabh bachchan alia bhatt
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