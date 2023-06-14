Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of Shweta, she returns the favour

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media, and shares frequent updates about his work and life. This time around, the actor shared a cute black-and-white picture from years ago, where he was seen carrying Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan in his arms. The throwback picture was reportedly clicked on Shweta's birthday. After Amitabh Bachchan posted the throwback, daughter Shweta also returned the favour with another throwback picture featuring him from his early years as an actor. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he goes out to meet fans bare feet)

Amitabh's throwback post

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh shared the throwback picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday ..Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda ,who is stepping into his first movie ...Twinkle here looking circumspect .. Shweta has just scored a GOAL .. !!! (laughing face emoticon)" In the picture, Amitabh is seen imitating Shweta's adorable open-mouthed expression. Amitabh is also seen wearing a birthday cap around his head.

Shweta's throwback post

Shweta reacted to the picture in the comments and quipped, "Very funny !!" She then proceeded to post a throwback picture on her Instagram where she tagged her father and wrote in the caption: “Father dear @amitabhbachchan I see your post & raise you one x” In the black and white throwback picture, Amitabh was seen seated beside Jaya Bachchan in what seems like a theatre. Shweta and Abhishek are seen seated looking adorably serious with them.

Reactions on the post

Meanwhile, actor Nimrat Kaur commented on Amitabh's post, "Adorable!! (blue heart emoticon)" Actor Huma Qureshi commented with red heart emoticons. Several fans of the Pink actor also posted comments. One said, "Beautiful picture sir... memories forever." while another wrote, "Quite a pic Amit,...precious indeed." "So lovely memories," read another comment.

About Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar, and is currently pursuing Master's in fiction writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Twinkle and Akshay have two kids, Aarav and Nitara. She recently shared an Instagram video of her life as a student and wrote in the caption: “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet? Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters."

About Shweta Bachchan

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They have two children, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. Agastya is set to mark his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which will release on Netflix India later this year. The film also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

