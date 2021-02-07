IND USA
Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgn shooting for Mayday.(Varinder Chawla)
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday as he shot for his upcoming film, Mayday. He was seen with actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh at the shoot location.

Amitabh was seen wearing a polished black suit and holding some documents in his hand. He was standing on a large flight of stairs with Ajay in front of him, wearing a pilot's uniform. Soon, Rakul also joined them in a sharp black suit of her own.


Recently, as he was about to begin work on the movie, Amitabh had shared with his fans how he was very nervous. He wrote in an Instagram post that his nervousness made him ‘want to run away and hide’. “Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension .. wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed .. Want to run away and hide,” he wrote, sharing a picture of him coming out of a car, wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Rakul replied to his tweet saying that she should be the one feeling nervous. “Sirrrrr yeh baat mujhe kehni chahiye (I should be the one saying this) soooo thrilled , nervous , excited to kickstart work with you,” she wrote.

Ajay, who is also directing Mayday, and Rakul play pilots in the film. The details of Amitabh’s character have been kept under wraps. YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film.

Earlier, Rakul expressed her excitement to work with Amitabh and said in a statement, “When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

amitabh bachchan

