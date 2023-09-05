Amitabh Bachchan tweets ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ amid India's name change buzz

With multiple voices rising for or against the name change of India to Bharat, actor Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly chosen a side. Amid all the buzz surrounding the change, Amitabh made a telling tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

Amitabh's tweet

Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly tweeted in support of India's name change.

Amitabh tweeted, “Bharat mata ki jai (Hail mother Bharat),” in Hindi. He also added a Tricolour emoji and a red flag emoji to his tweet. The tweet got 7,000 likes in just 30 minutes. While many reacted to his post in support, some also asked why he had made such a tweet.

India vs Bharat debate

The buzz around India's name change started with screenshots of a dinner invite being circulated on social media. The invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 was in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Many political leaders raised objection to the same.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Article 1 in the Constitution can read “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States” and accused the government of assaulting the idea of Union of States. BJP leaders hailed the use of Bharat.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said the entire country is demanding that the word 'Bharat' should be used instead of India. “The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Republic of Bharat. “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL,” he said in a tweet.

Updates on Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh has lately been busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15. Recently, h hosted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee at his home in Mumbai. His entire family, including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan and his grandkids were also present for the meeting.

