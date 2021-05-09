Amitabh Bachchan urges people globally to help India fight against Covid-19: 'Every effort counts'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a mini glimpse from the Vax Live event on his social media where he could be seen requesting the world to help India in fighting the deadly wave of coronavirus.

The 78-year-actor was part of the Vax Live global event which was about the coronavirus. In the video, which he shared on his Twitter handle, the veteran actor urged global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The event also emphasised the importance of vaccination.

"Namaskar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of Covid 19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, pharmaceutical companies and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand, to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts. As Mahatma Gandhiji said: 'In a gentle way you can shake the world'. thank you," he was heard saying.

T 3900 - Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .. pic.twitter.com/vlyhKVc6QG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2021





Along with sharing the video, Bachchan also tweeted "Privileged to be a part of the concert .. and the fight for India .."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood too, a number of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning.

4,092 deaths related deaths were also registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-related death toll to 2,42,362. At present, India has 37,36,648 active coronavirus cases.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like Jhund, Brahmastra, Goodbye, May Day and several others in the pipeline.





