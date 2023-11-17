Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amitabh Bachchan wondering ‘jaun ki na jaun’ for World Cup final as India won when he didn't watch match

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 17, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan had not seen the last match and is now unsure about seeing the World Cup final on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in a dilemma about whether or not he should attend the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 finals. After team India secured their position in the cricket World Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, Amitabh joked that he could be the reason behind India's win. After the match, Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “when I don't watch we WIN!” Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hails Team India for win against New Zealand, Amitabh Bachchan says 'when I don't watch we win'

Amitabh's new tweet

Amitabh Bachchan is yet to decide to watch or skip World Cup final on Sunday.

Now, the Don actor is in a dilemma whether he should watch the World Cup Finals on Sunday because the last time he didn't watch the match, India won. Taking to X, in the early hours of Friday, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, "Ab soch raha hun, jaun ki na jaun." (Am thinking, to go or not go)." Although he hasn't directly mentioned the World Cup, given his previous tweet he seemed to be talking about that.

Team India will be competing against Australia on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Amitabh Bachchan's projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, he also has courtroom drama film Section 84 in his kitty. He is currently hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
amitabh bachchan india vs australia cricket world cup
