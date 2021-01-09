Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic on Coolie accident: 'First time ever I saw my father breaking down'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture that was shared by one of his fans. While the point the fan was making was that the star's Twitter account had crossed 45 million, Amitabh spoke of the time when he survived the Coolie accident and how his father, noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan reacted upon his return from the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more .. Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .. Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on !"

The picture showed Amitabh bending down to touch his father's feet, who can be seen crying. Young Abhishek Bachchan stands next to his grandfather and has a disturbed look on his face.

Many of his fans wrote to express their feelings recalling his dangerous accident. One said: "Tragedy always divides life into "before" and "after". Amit Ji, people all over the world have been praying for you to stay with us. What the family went through-it's impossible to imagine... 45 million here and much more in the world with you now!" Another said: "Your dedication is incomparable sir."

On July 26, 1982, during the filming of a fight scene also featuring Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh was grievously hurt when he misjudged his jump and landed on a table abruptly.

Amitabh had to battle sickness many times in his life. Speaking about the time when in 1985 Amitabh was admitted to hospital with Mysthenia Gravis, a muscle dysfunctional disorder, Abhishek had written: "I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess."

