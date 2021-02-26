Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'
Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
FEB 26, 2021
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are among the many new parents in town and are trying to do their best to bring up their son who was born in November last year. The Vivah actor has said that her life now revolves only around the child and she finds motherhood the toughest role she has played so far.

Amrita doesn't have a nanny for her son Veer as she believes that a mother should spend as much time as possible with the child to understand him better.

"I'm up most of the night feeding my baby and it's not like your shift ends and you get to sleep in the day, the day continues catering to every second of Veer. You have to put behind yourself and now you become your second priority. Motherhood is the toughest role I have played so far," she told in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Amrita also revealed the problems she wasn't prepared to handle until she became a parent herself with first hand experience. Citing the example of teething problems, managing a baby during feeding, burping and colic issues, Amrita said, "There are so many things that your parents forget by the time you are a parent so no one can really prepare you for the journey. You have to step into parenthood to be born as a parent."

Amrita also added that Anmol is a hands-on dad and she even has a name for him after he became a father. "I'm very impressed with him. He was excited about giving Veer a bath from day one. He stayed awake at intervals at night when I needed help. He also changes nappies and can pretty much handle Veer without me. I call him the Japa-Papa for Veer," she said.

Amrita had shared the first picture of her child on November 6 last year. It showed her and Anmol's hands holding the hand of the little one. It went with the caption, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings. Amrita Rao RJ Anmol."

