Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son

Actor Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s love story started off 11 years ago, when she visited his radio station for an interview, and he says it’s been the ‘longest interview of her life’!
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Full of giggles and laughter is what a chat with actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol is like. Five years into their marriage, and 11 years into their courtship, they remain as excited for Valentine’s Day day as they were on their first one.

FIRST V-DAY

It all started when Rao visited Anmol’s radio station office for an interview. The two took a liking to each other, and started meeting. Recalling their first date, she says, “We were driving around in Bandra, Mumbai, and impromptu decided to drive all the way to Lonavala. The day ended at Bandstand. I remember that day vividly, we sat together and recounted the day.”

Anmol chimes in, “The initial four-five years, we just went around on a lot of drives. I gave her a bouquet of roses on the first date which I had kept in my car ki dikki. Our love story is a love triangle between me, Amrita and Mumbai.”

The actor is always excited for the day. “These small things in life have their own charm. I am still that girl who gets excited about the day. In my heart, I am hoping Anmol has a surprise planned,” she laughs. Anmol replies, “You have to understand, the party who receives the gift is always more excited than the one who is giving it!”

And in 2020, even though the duo couldn’t be together for the first time on V-Day, Anmol pulled out all the stops to surprise his wife. Rao reveals, “He raised the bar by giving me a solitaire, we had completed 10 years of our relationship. That’s why it called for a special one.”

WHAT DO THEY LIKE ABOUT EACH OTHER?

The duo sounds madly in love, which is why we ask them the one thing that they like the most about each other. Rao answers first, “He is extremely positive, he doesn’t let anything negative stay with him for too long. If there is anything, he is strong enough to bounce back. He is like ‘I want to be in a happy zone all the time, I will achieve that’. I think that’s something a lot of people are lacking in today’s time. I guess that’s why his listeners love him.”

Anmol too gushes when he says, “It’s very easy. Anybody who will come and talk to Amrita.. for me to fall in love with her was not rocket science. Anybody would fall in love with her, she’s a star who’s so grounded, so beautiful not just form the outside but inside too. She came to my radio station in 2009, and that’s been her longest interview till date (laughs).”

FIRST TIME AS PARENTS

This time around, things are a lot different. The two have become parents. What are their plans in their new roles?

“I don’t know what surprise Anmol has planned, but it will be a rather special one. I think the first time experience of everything is special,” says Rao. Anmol says everything will be decided by their three-month old, “It all depends on how Veer is planning for the day. Every plan is now followed by his plans to cry, he plans to poop, we have to take care of that! We have no plans, we don’t know what he has in mind, what surprise he has planned for the both of us.”

