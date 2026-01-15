Amrita Rao's youthful look in new ad has fans saying she hasn’t aged since Vivah: ‘Looks younger than Shraddha Kapoor’

On Wednesday, Palmonas unveiled its new mangalsutra collection and roped in Amrita Rao for the promotional campaign. The advertisement opens with Shraddha being asked to sign an agreement appointing Amrita as the brand ambassador for the new collection. However, Shraddha cheekily insists that she could promote it herself. Amrita then reminds her that she isn’t married, prompting a playful exchange between the two. The ad concludes with Amrita confidently showcasing the new collection while teasing Shraddha about looking jealous, eventually forcing Shraddha to sign the agreement.

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao ’s ageless beauty has once again taken the internet by storm. The Bollywood actor recently featured alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an advertisement for the latter’s jewellery brand, Palmonas, leaving fans in awe as they compared her youthful glow to her Vivah days from 2006.

While the fun banter won hearts, it was Amrita Rao’s youthful appearance at 44 that truly stole the spotlight. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over how young she looks. One comment read, “Dude, Amrita needs to drop whatever routine she’s on. She doesn’t look a day older—if anything, she looks better every day.” Another wrote, “How is Amrita Rao looking like a 29-year-old? She is 44. Same generation as Ananya.” Other comments included, “Amrita doesn’t age,” “Amrita Rao mogged Shraddha hard,” and “Is Amrita a vampire? Because she hasn’t aged a bit since Vivah.” A fan also remarked, “Amrita doesn’t age at all—and she’s looking younger than Shraddha.”