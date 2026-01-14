Shraddha Kapoor to get married to Rahul Mody in Udaipur soon? Brother Siddhanth Kapoor breaks silence

There has been buzz that actor Shraddha Kapoor will be making her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody official soon by getting married to him in Udaipur. Now, her brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor has reacted to the reports with amusement. Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are kids of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother reacts to wedding buzz Earlier this week, several reports emerged claiming that Shraddha is said to be planning a romantic and heritage-style wedding in Udaipur. Siddhanth also stumbled upon the same report on Instagram, which left him surprised.

The caption of the post read, “Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly getting married to her long term boyfriend, with sources suggesting a beautiful heritage wedding in Udaipur. While there is no official announcement yet, the news has already sent social media into an emotional mix of happiness and heartbreak. For years, Shraddha has been lovingly called the national crush, admired for her simplicity and charm. Fans are joking that the title might finally retire, but at the same time, many are genuinely happy to see her move into a new phase of life.”

Siddhanth took to the comment section of an Instagram post to react to the rumours, and set the record straight. “😳😳😳 😂😂😂 (multiple surprised and laughing emojis) yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too),” Siddhanth wrote in the comment section.

“@siddhanthkapoor I hope there will be no more rumours now,” one social media user commented after Siddhanth’s remark, with another sharing, “Thanks for the confirmation.”