‘Absolute rubbish’: Ananya Panday's dance mentor salms ‘selective outrage’ over her Bharatanatyam fusion

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been facing backlash on social media for her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence in her recent release, Chand Mera Dil. Several Bharatanatyam dancers criticised her moves and, amid the controversy, dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, who has mentored Ananya in the past, came out in support of the actor. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's on-screen mother Charu Shankar explains that trolled Bharatanatyam scene: ‘Mockery not okay’ | Interview)

Ananya Panday's mentor defends her amid criticism

Ananya Panday's dance mentor defends her amid criticism.

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On Friday, Sandip Soparrkar took to Instagram to defend Ananya amid the criticism. He wrote, “The outrage against Ananya Panday’s Bharatnatyam dance is absolutely rubbish. The same so-called gatekeepers of classical dance who are screaming today were completely silent when reality shows and social media blurred every line between classical, commercial and fusion dance years ago. Suddenly targeting one young actor for a cinematic performance is hypocrisy at its peak.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Ananya trained seriously, worked hard and performed exactly what was envisioned by the director and choreographer for cinema, not for a classical margam on a sabha stage. Films are about storytelling, entertainment and interpretation, not preserving pedagogy textbooks. As someone who has mentored Ananya since her Le Bal des Débutantes Paris days, I can confidently say she has shown sincerity, discipline and grace. Instead of public shaming, people should learn to appreciate effort.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Ananya trained seriously, worked hard and performed exactly what was envisioned by the director and choreographer for cinema, not for a classical margam on a sabha stage. Films are about storytelling, entertainment and interpretation, not preserving pedagogy textbooks. As someone who has mentored Ananya since her Le Bal des Débutantes Paris days, I can confidently say she has shown sincerity, discipline and grace. Instead of public shaming, people should learn to appreciate effort.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further advised Ananya not to be bothered by the noise on social media and added, “Art evolves. Cinema adapts. Selective outrage and two-faced behaviour need to stop. It's time dance gurus and people stop spreading negativity and learn to appreciate efforts. @ananyapanday don't bother about this shine on my girl, God bless you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further advised Ananya not to be bothered by the noise on social media and added, “Art evolves. Cinema adapts. Selective outrage and two-faced behaviour need to stop. It's time dance gurus and people stop spreading negativity and learn to appreciate efforts. @ananyapanday don't bother about this shine on my girl, God bless you.” {{/usCountry}}

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In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. The scene that has received backlash shows her character performing a fusion routine that combines Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking instead of presenting a traditional Bharatanatyam recital. Ananya’s moves triggered a mixed response online. While some appreciated her performance, several Bharatanatyam dancers and classical dance enthusiasts criticised both the choreography and her execution.

Her father, Chunky Panday, also came out in support of the actor and urged audiences to watch the film and understand the context before reacting or criticising. Meanwhile, Ananya appeared unfazed by the backlash and continued sharing pictures from her holiday in France with her sister, Rysa Panday, on social media.

About Chand Mera Dil

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Directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape, the romantic drama is backed by Dharma Productions. The film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya as two college lovers whose relationship is tested as they enter adulthood and face responsibilities that challenge their idea of love. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and audiences and has managed to collect around ₹20 crore at the box office so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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