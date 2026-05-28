Chand Mera Dil box office day 7: Ananya Panday, Lakshya’s film wraps up dull first week, fails to earn even ₹20 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7:Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on May 22 with no pre-release buzz. The film has now wrapped up its first week on a disappointing note. Despite showing slight growth over the opening weekend, the film could not maintain momentum during the weekdays and remained under the ₹20 crore mark by the end of day seven. Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's still from the movie.

Chand Mera Dil box office performance According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil opened with ₹3 crore on its first day. The film showed some growth over the weekend and collected ₹3.75 crore on Saturday and ₹4.25 crore on Sunday. However, the film saw a noticeable drop once the weekdays began.

On Monday, the collections fell to ₹2.25 crore. The film remained mostly flat on Tuesday with ₹2.10 crore, before dipping again on Wednesday and earning ₹1.90 crore. Now, on its first Thursday and day seven, Chand Mera Dil has collected ₹2.00 crore. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹19.25 crore.

Lakshya’s performance has largely received positive reactions from viewers and critics. Ananya Panday, meanwhile, has received mixed responses for her role. A section of social media users particularly criticised her Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence from the film, which went viral online shortly after the release. Several Bharatanatyam dancers and social media users trolled the sequence and questioned its choreography and execution.

Amid the backlash, Ananya’s father and actor Chunky Panday came out in support of his daughter. Defending the performance, he urged audiences to watch the film and understand the full context of the scene before reacting to short clips circulating online. He also clarified that the dance was intended to be a fusion performance and not a traditional Bharatanatyam recital.

Ananya, however, appeared unfazed by the criticism. Recently, she shared pictures from her holiday in France with sister Rysa Panday on Instagram. The actor posted glimpses from cafés, sightseeing spots and casual outings, captioning the post, “life is beautiful.”

About Chand Mera Dil Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni. The film revolves around two young people who meet during their college days in Hyderabad and eventually fall in love. Their relationship takes a complicated turn after an unplanned pregnancy. The couple decides to get married, but soon begins facing emotional strain, frustration and relationship issues. One argument eventually turns violent, becoming the central conflict of the story.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Overall, Chand Mera Dil’s central conflict, the man's moment of violence towards his partner, is bound to spark conversation. Love has no place for violence. But love is also, at times, about second chances. It’s complicated and messy. Just like the flaws which prevent this film from being an easy recommendation.”