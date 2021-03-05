Ananya Panday dines with Liger team, Eijaz Khan kisses Pavitra Punia at a bash

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared her last picture with him along with a prayer

Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan died on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, updates from which were shared by Gauahar on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

(Read full story here)

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram Stories to wish her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. The star kid turned 20.

(Read full story here)

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor received wedding wishes from Brad Pitt: 'They are a good looking couple'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were showered with wedding wishes from friends and family when they tied the knot in 2012. But little did anyone imagine at the time that they would receive a congratulatory message from Brad Pitt!

(Read full story here)

Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos

Actor Naina Singh, also known as Nona Berry, celebrated her birthday on Thursday with many of her Bigg Boss 14 housemates, including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more