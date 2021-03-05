IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
tv

Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos

  • Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Actor Naina Singh, also known as Nona Berry, celebrated her birthday on Thursday with many of her Bigg Boss 14 housemates, including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit.

Naina was evicted from the show in the initial days. The actor united with her Bigg Boss friends and made sure they all had a blast together. Nikki sizzled in a shimmery blue gown and she also got to meet Jaan. He was seen bonding with Shardul and the two went on to pose together for the photographers.

Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singhs birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Nikki Tamboli, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singhs birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Eijaz , remained inseparable from girlfriend Pavitra and didn't let go of her through the evening. The two were twinning in black and white, with Eijaz in a floral shirt and trousers and Pavitra in a silver blazer and black pants. The two had confessed their feelings for each other on Bigg Boss, where Eijaz had proposed to Pavitra when she came to meet him as a connection.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at Naina Singhs bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia at Naina Singhs bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Pavitra Punia leads the way for Eijaz Khan. (Varinder Chawla)
Pavitra Punia leads the way for Eijaz Khan. (Varinder Chawla)
Pavitra Punia cant keep her hands off Eijaz Khan. (Varinder Chawla)
Pavitra Punia cant keep her hands off Eijaz Khan. (Varinder Chawla)

A small chaos was also witnessed among the paparazzi as Naina prepared to cut the cake. In order to stop them, Eijaz even threatened to take away the cake.

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit at Naina Singhs birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit at Naina Singhs birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Pavitra had even shared a romantic picture with Eijaz on Valentine's Day. She had written, "F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test

Talking about spending time with Pavitra, Eijaz had told Times of India in an interview, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eijaz khan pavitra punia naina singh jaan kumar sanu nikki tamboli

Related Stories

Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
Sonam Kapoor has shared many pictures to wish sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday.
bollywood

Sonam shares unseen wedding reception picture to wish Rhea on her birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with sister Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia, Shardul Pandit and Jaan Kumar Sanu at Naina Singh's birthday bash (Varinder Chawla).
tv

Eijaz attends birthday bash with Pavitra, threatens to take away cake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani with her one-month-old son.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani showers son Aaravv Reddy with kisses in new videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani has shared two cute videos on her Instagram Stories in which she can be seen pampering her son, Aaravv.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav on Rakhi pulling his drawstrings: 'It brought Rubina and me close'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik was extremely angry and fought with Rakhi Sawant when she got to know about the incident. Abhinav has now said that the reaction made him feel a 'sense of belonging'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
Actor Addite Malik is expecting her first baby in May with actor-husband Mohit Malik
tv

How Addite Malik is gearing up for her ‘unexpected’ child

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Addite Malik is not reading anything to prepare herself for motherhood, and is hoping to rely on her natural instincts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
Meghan Markle is expecting her second child.
tv

Twitter rallies behind Meghan after Palace's 'bullying probe' statement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Twitter has strongly come out in support of Meghan Markle after Buckingham Palace made a statement, declaring a probe on accusations that she had bullied her staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
Kishwer says this pregnancy wasn’t planned
tv

Kishwer Merchant: Being a mother at 40 is cool. Age is just a number.

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The actor talks about pressure from family due to eight year age difference from her husband Suyash Rai, says “My child is a birthday gift for me from God”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
Rakhi Sawant shard a video of herself doing household chores.
tv

Rakhi Sawant gives a tour of her house as she takes Salman Khan's advice, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing various household chores. She complained that Bigg Boss made her a 'grihani (housewife)'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
The cast of FRIENDS will be coming together for a reunion epsiode.
tv

FRIENDS reunion will film in 'little over a month' after delay: David Schwimmer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:26 PM IST
David Schwimmer has said the reunion episode of hit show FRIENDS will start taping soon. The episode is among the most anticipated TV events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
Kavita Kaushik was most recently seen on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Kavita exposes ‘reality of sher dil men’ after calling out man for lewd messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kavita Kaushik called out a man for sending her abusive messages on Instagram. As he apologised to her, she exposed the ‘reality of sher dil men of our country’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya with his fiancee Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya: 'Still finalising a date, but marriage will happen in 3-4 months'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya confirms he will marry Disha Parmar soon in an intimate ceremony. He had proposed marriage to her on national TV last year on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz shares cute photos, video with Pavitra as her Insta-fam grows to 1 million

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan gave his girlfriend Pavitra Punia a cute shout-out as she reached one million followers on Instagram. See their adorable pictures and video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
tv

Meghan Markle says Buckingham Palace played 'active role' in spreading lies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of Buckingham Palace in 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry. The couple will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 'tell-all' interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra is already a performer.
tv

Kapil Sharma's daughter performs to Honey Singh track, adds some music too

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • Kapil Sharma had shared a video of his one-year-old daughter Anayra, dancing to a Honey Singh song, on his Instagram Stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
Satish Shah got the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.
tv

Satish Shah gets Covid-19 vaccine after standing for 3 hours 'in the hot sun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Satish Shah chose to wait in line for three hours in the scorching heat to get the Covid-19 vaccine. As he tweeted about not using the VIP entrance, fans flooded the internet with Maya Sarabhai jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant are expecting their first child.
tv

Kishwer, expecting first child with Suyyash, says her pregnancy was 'unplanned'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Kishwer Merchant said that her pregnancy was not planned. She is currently expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP