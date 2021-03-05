Eijaz Khan is inseparable from Pavitra Punia at birthday bash, threatens to take away cake as paparazzi causes chaos
- Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan came together for Naina Singh's birthday bash on Friday.
Actor Naina Singh, also known as Nona Berry, celebrated her birthday on Thursday with many of her Bigg Boss 14 housemates, including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Shardul Pandit.
Naina was evicted from the show in the initial days. The actor united with her Bigg Boss friends and made sure they all had a blast together. Nikki sizzled in a shimmery blue gown and she also got to meet Jaan. He was seen bonding with Shardul and the two went on to pose together for the photographers.
Eijaz , remained inseparable from girlfriend Pavitra and didn't let go of her through the evening. The two were twinning in black and white, with Eijaz in a floral shirt and trousers and Pavitra in a silver blazer and black pants. The two had confessed their feelings for each other on Bigg Boss, where Eijaz had proposed to Pavitra when she came to meet him as a connection.
A small chaos was also witnessed among the paparazzi as Naina prepared to cut the cake. In order to stop them, Eijaz even threatened to take away the cake.
Pavitra had even shared a romantic picture with Eijaz on Valentine's Day. She had written, "F*** butterflies I feel the whole zoo when am with you #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki (I am the one with the trophy of love) HAPPY VALENTINES DAY."
Talking about spending time with Pavitra, Eijaz had told Times of India in an interview, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”
