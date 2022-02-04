Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Ananya Panday gets head massage from Deepika Padukone, naps on yacht with Siddhant Chaturvedi in BTS photos. See here

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos from the sets of Gehraiyaan on Instagram. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.
Ananya Panday shares photos from the sets of Gehraiyaan.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 06:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gehraiyaan. On Friday, the actor shared a series of unseen photos from the sets on Instagram.

Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, “Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights and head massages. No it wasn’t a sleepover, it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th.” Siddhant commented on the post, with a sleeping emoji while fans also dropped the heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

In the first picture, Deepika, Ananya and filmmaker Shakun Batra can be seen chilling on a bed as they pose for camera. In the next photos, Siddhant and Ananya are spotted sleeping on a yacht in one, and in another one the duo is seen fighting with pillows. In the last picture, Deepika is seen giving a head massage to Ananya, as they chill with their co-star Dhairya Karwa.

RELATED STORIES

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity in relationships. The trailer of the film, which released last month, reveals Deepika’s character Alisha falls for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant. Dhairya has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya portrays the role of Tia.

The film has been described by the director as a 'mirror into modern adult relationships'. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Read More: Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone can't resist cousin Ananya Panday's fiance, fans can't resist their chemistry

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Liger. The film also stars South star Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline, in which she will be seen reuniting with Siddhant and co-starring with Adarsh Gourav.

Topics
deepika padukone deepika padukone and ranveer singh's wedding gehraiyaan ananya panday siddhant chaturvedi
