Ananya Panday gets treated like an intern on Star vs Food, chef asks her 'don't you go to the gym everyday?'

Actor Ananya Panday was in for a rude shock in the latest episode of Star vs Food, when she was put through the paces by a chef \. Ananya came on the show with the objective of doing something special for her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, but soon realised that she'd bitten off more than she could chew.

Ananya met pastry chef Freny Fernandes, who told her that they'd be making one savoury dish and on sweet dish for her parents and her friend, photographer Rohan Shrestha. She said that she expects Ananya to perform like any sous chef or intern in her kitchen, and not a single item that doesn't meet her standards would be allowed to leave the kitchen.

After Ananya struggled to mix up some batter and said that she was on the verge of falling over, the chef asked, “Don't you go to the gym everyday?” Ananya, in a piece to camera, said, “I thought I was fit thanks to all the exercise, but my biceps didn't come in handy at all.”

The chef wasn't impressed with her piping skills, and called her work ‘sh*t’ on several occasions, which Ananya didn't appreciate. She said, “Unme Gordon Ramsay ka bhoot aagaya (she got possessed by the spirit of Gordon Ramsay). I'm falling apart, the chef is getting meaner and meaner as the day passes, and my feelings are getting hurt.”

She asked the chef, “Are you ever happy? You've literally not said ‘amazing’ for anything yet.” The chef replied, “Because I haven't seen anything amazing yet.”

After they were done baking, Ananya's parents and Rohan came by the dessert bar to try the food out. “I hope my parents like it because they're very critical, even about my films. They always give me intense feedback,” said Ananya.

Chunky jigged his way in, and said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”

Bhavana added, “I have no expectations, honestly. And I can't say much because I don't cook. So who am I to judge? But I'll still judge.” And she didn't seem all that impressed with the savoury item, and was reserved in her praise. But the chef was pleased with Ananya's efforts, and said that she was very happy with her.

The new season of Star vs Food has already featured Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as guests. The new episode will go live on discovery+ on Thursday.