Ananya Panday glams up for a sunny bikini shoot, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter is all hearts

Ishaan Khatter was all hearts when his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday shared pictures from her recent visit to the Maldives. It appears that the Student of the Year star was there for a shoot.

Ananya sat on an inflated flamingo float. She wore a bright yellow and white bikini along with a shrug. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, Ananya said, “Glamingo.”

Ishaan double tapped the picture and showed his love. Ananya also got ‘likes’ from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Ananya has been in the Maldives for a few days now. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her stay on social media. On Saturday, she posed before a small aircraft with her arms spread out. She shared the picture with the caption, “This is my plane pose for some reason.” She also shared a picture in which she posed in her room, wearing a black bikini, and called herself a ‘hot mess’.

Besides her pictures from the Maldives, Ananya was also in news recently after she announced her next project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya will be sharing the screen Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger star Adarsh Gourav. The film will be directed by Arjun Varain Singh and backed by Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.

Sharing the poster of the movie, Ananya said, “Find your Friends and you won’t need followers.” Apart from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya also has few other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Liger, opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film will mark his Bollywood debut.

Ananya also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant and Deepika Padukone. They wrapped up filming a few weeks ago.