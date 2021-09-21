Ananya Panday shows she was always 'obsessed' with Kareena Kapoor, see throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor got birthday wishes from almost all of Bollywood but Ananya Panday's Instagram post stood out. Ananya shared a throwback picture of herself in which she held up a magazine with Kareena on the cover.

The photo showed Ananya as a child, wearing a purple shirt, glasses and a white hairband. She smiled as she showed the magazine to the camera. “Happies bday to my fave Bae-Bo,” she wrote with her post. “Obsessed with you since Day 1,” she added. Ananya's post for Kareena.

Kareena reposted her picture on Instagram Stories and commented, “You are a star.” Kareena and Ananya form a mutual-admiration club. Upon the release of her song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, Kareena wrote on her post, "You look so hot !!!well done…”. Ananya replied, “Thank you my most favourite.”

Ananya also told Rediff about her admiration for Kareena in an interview earlier this year, “I admire Kareena Kapoor Khan's sense of style. She has always been herself and she rocks everything she wears,” she said.

Apart from Ananya, other stars also wished Kareena on her birthday. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from their childhood on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. my lifeline. love you the mostest. #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday."

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a selfie with her and wrote, "We are pouters and posers in crime! So much love for my favorite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my poo for life (that can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai!) Love you so much."

Actor Kangana Ranaut extended her birthday wishes by sharing a collage featuring stunning pictures of Kareena. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous of them all." Kareena's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu posted picture to wish her on her special day. "Happy birthday Bebo. We love you," he wrote along with it.