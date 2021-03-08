IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day: 'Epitome of grace, beauty, badass energy'
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
bollywood

Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day: 'Epitome of grace, beauty, badass energy'

  • Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day by wishing two important women of her life: her grandmothers. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of her paternal and maternal grandmothers along with praises for them. In one picture, she posed with Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday while the other had Ananya on a video call with Bhavna Panday's mother Chitra Khosla.

Ananya shared the photos and wrote, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes (heart emoji) my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you (sun emoji) I love you guys u rock."

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother; Sussanne Khan, Shibani show support

Ananya's cousin Alanna Panday took to the comments section and dropped a lovestruck and heart emoji. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari was also all hearts.

Ananya has been busy with her upcoming movie, Liger. The actor stars opposite Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. She recently stepped out for dinner with a few people from the movie and shared a picture on her Instagram Stories. The Telugu star was missing in the frame.

Liger is being produced by Karan Johar. Announcing the title of the movie in January, Karan said: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed."

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019) and was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli (2020), opposite Ishaan Khatter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday womens day

Related Stories

Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
Liger stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles.
bollywood

Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:29 AM IST
  • Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Manish Malhotra shares glam SOTY 2 shoot with Tara, Ananya for Tiger's birthday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:45 AM IST
For Tiger Shroff's birthday, Bollywood's ace designer, Manish Malhotra decided to take fans on a trip down memory lane with a sexy photoshoot taken with Tiger and his SOTY2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. See pics...
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
bollywood

Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day with pictures of her grandmothers.
bollywood

Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
bollywood

Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
bollywood

Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Like most actors, Aarya Babbar is also making the most of the digital wave in the entertainment industry and has not one but four web series coming up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
bollywood

Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Actor Adah Sharma says every new director sees something different in her, which is why she is able to get a variety of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
bollywood

Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Indian Women Rising (IWR) is meant to discover, nurture and shine spotlight on the Indian female talent in cinema across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
bollywood

Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol, who has won an award for his web series Ashram, talks about the importance of awards to him, and playing a variety of roles in this phase of his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
bollywood

Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli has shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
bollywood

Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Anupria Goenka talks about why there still exists an equality gap between males and females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
bollywood

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
bollywood

Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP