Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day: 'Epitome of grace, beauty, badass energy'
- Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Ananya Panday marked International Women's Day by wishing two important women of her life: her grandmothers. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of her paternal and maternal grandmothers along with praises for them. In one picture, she posed with Chunky Panday's mother Snehlata Panday while the other had Ananya on a video call with Bhavna Panday's mother Chitra Khosla.
Ananya shared the photos and wrote, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes (heart emoji) my Dadi and Nani - happy Women’s day to my best and happy Women’s day to all the lovely ladies out there - you are so very special and everything you need is right inside of you (sun emoji) I love you guys u rock."
Ananya's cousin Alanna Panday took to the comments section and dropped a lovestruck and heart emoji. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari was also all hearts.
Ananya has been busy with her upcoming movie, Liger. The actor stars opposite Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda. She recently stepped out for dinner with a few people from the movie and shared a picture on her Instagram Stories. The Telugu star was missing in the frame.
Liger is being produced by Karan Johar. Announcing the title of the movie in January, Karan said: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger #SaalaCrossbreed."
Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019) and was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli (2020), opposite Ishaan Khatter.
