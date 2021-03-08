IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother; Sussanne Khan, Shibani show support
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother; Sussanne Khan, Shibani show support

Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a post dedicated to her mother, Sandhya Chakraborty, on International Women's Day. The post marks her comeback on Instagram after eight months.

In the picture shared by Rhea, she is seen holding her mother's hand. "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment," she wrote.


Her post got her support from Sussanne Khan and Shibani Dandekar, who shared heart emojis in the comments section. "Happy Women’s Day Love you truly represent a beautiful & strong person that you are," read a comment. A fan wrote, "Take care Rhea, stay strong and never lose hope!" Another person wrote, "Welcome back to insta @rhea_chakraborty."

Rhea has been accused by her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the financial and drugs angles in the case, respectively.

Rhea was arrested last year on drugs related charges by the NCB. She was later released on bail. Her mother was worried about her well being when the actor was arrested. She had told The Times of India, “What she has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong.” She continued, “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika are happy duo in Virat Kohli's Women's Day pic: 'They are way stronger than us men'

Sandhya had added, “I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong. My family’s not just been pushed to a corner, it’s been destroyed. At one point I thought the only way to end it was by ending my life. I’m not this kind of a person, you know. I’ve sought therapy for myself. Now when these feelings appear, I keep reminding myself I need to be there for my children. They’re going through far worse.”

Rhea's next release was supposed to by Rumy Jafry's Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, when the film's poster was released recently, she was nowhere to be spotted on it. The representatives for the film declined to comment on Hindustan Times' queries on Rhea's absence from the promotional material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea chakraborty rhea chakraborty instagram

Related Stories

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested on drugs-related charges by the NCB last year.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
READ FULL STORY
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated all the women in his life on Women's Day.
bollywood

Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
bollywood

Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Like most actors, Aarya Babbar is also making the most of the digital wave in the entertainment industry and has not one but four web series coming up
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
Actor Adah Sharma has been a part of films such as 1920 and Commando.
bollywood

Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Actor Adah Sharma says every new director sees something different in her, which is why she is able to get a variety of roles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ekta Kapoor have set up Indian Women Rising
bollywood

Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Indian Women Rising (IWR) is meant to discover, nurture and shine spotlight on the Indian female talent in cinema across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
Actor Bobby Deol will be seen next in the films Animal and Love Hostel.
bollywood

Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Actor Bobby Deol, who has won an award for his web series Ashram, talks about the importance of awards to him, and playing a variety of roles in this phase of his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika.
bollywood

Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli has shared a new picture of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika on the occasion of Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
Actor Anupria Goenka was recently seen in the web show Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
bollywood

Anupria Goenka: There are many stereotypes attached to women even today in our workplace, pay disparity being one

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Anupria Goenka talks about why there still exists an equality gap between males and females.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is 4.
bollywood

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba shares unseen pic of Taimur, loves Tim's 'style'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba on Sunday shared a cute and never-seen-before picture of Taimur Ali Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
Alia Bhatt will celebrate her birthday later this week.
bollywood

Alia shares pic of her first bunch of birthday gifts and it's not from Ranbir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is already in birthday spirits. She took to Instagram and revealed she has received a bunch of gifts from director Shashank Khaitan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
Taapsee Pannu's property in Mumbai was recently raided.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals her parents' reaction to the I-T raid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu was recently in the news for the I-T raids carried out at her property in Mumbai. The actor has now revealed how her family had reacted to the searches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son.
Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares first pic of newborn son on Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared the first picture of her newborn son on the occasion of Women's Day. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut celebrated International Women's Day with pictures of women in her family.
Kangana Ranaut celebrated International Women's Day with pictures of women in her family.
bollywood

Women's Day 2021: Kangana dedicates it to 'favourite women' in her life

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  • On International Women's Day, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share pictures with the favourite women in her life. She also said how everyday was 'Women's Day'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with his kids Ibrahim and Sara.
Saif Ali Khan with his kids Ibrahim and Sara.
bollywood

Watch how Saif-Kareena's home was turned into party venue for Ibrahim's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan threw a cool and trippy 20th birthday party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan last week. The actor transformed his new home into a neon-infused party venue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with a friend.
Suhana Khan with a friend.
bollywood

Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP