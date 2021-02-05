Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
At the age of 22, Ananya Panday has already had three releases and is shooting for two more apart from having more projects lined up. But the actor says she isn’t looking to be part of any rat race.
“I believe in healthy competition. It can be really fun and motivating,” is how she looks at her contemporaries. “Having said that, I really get happy when other people of my age are doing something good. I was really excited to watch Coolie No 1 (2020), and kept telling Sara (Ali Khan, actor) she’s so fabulous in all songs. We jam to each other’s music. I am happy when I see everyone do well. I am also motivated, it helps me set the benchmark higher,” she says.
Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra’s untitled next are on Panday’s 2021 calendar. Getting carried away with the fame would be pretty easy, but Panday has people around her to keep her focused.
“My family and friends keep me grounded. I still have the same friends I had when I was four years old. I was in the same school with the same batch mates for twelve years. Nothing in my personal life has changed at all. Once I am done shooting, I am at home, a normal girl who fights with her sister, and her parents don’t allow her things (laughs) Both my parents (actor Chunkey Panday and Bhavana) are extremely humble,” says the actor.
Panday has seen the industry change a lot from her father’s time. She adds, “Definitely people are different here, it’s like a different zone now, compared to when my dad became a part of it. I feel there’s still a sense of unity, brotherhood and family in the industry, which has been kind and welcoming towards me. I feel they are very supportive and kind people. All the film I worked in, and the other two, I have made sort of a family on all those sets. I am in touch with most people.”
Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02
Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online
- A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says ' ₹25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
- Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt
- Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'
- Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth ₹7 cr
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am getting better': Rhea's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox