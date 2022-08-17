Ananya Panday looks stunning in blue dress as she promotes Liger; Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan react: ‘Gorgeous girl’

Ananya Panday’s schedule is packed with Liger promotions as we move closer to the film’s release on August 25. The actor has been spotted with co-star Vijay Deverakonda as they travel across the country to promote Liger. On Tuesday, Ananya shared her latest look from the promotion of her upcoming sports drama. Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Amrita Arora and many others reacted to Ananya’s look in blue dress. Read more: Ananya Panday doesn't get cancel culture

In her latest post, Ananya shared a series of photos of herself from her latest outing, and wrote, “Promotions day 6282762272.” Ananya added a bunch of emojis to the caption. After wearing some traditional Indian looks, the actor was spotted wearing a blue bodycon dress in her latest post. She also wore blue heels with her outfit.

Many commented on Ananya’s glamourous avatar and praised her look. An Instagram user wrote, “Love that dress. Super cute.” Meanwhile, many celebs also showered Ananya’s post with love. Actor Karisma Kapoor commented on her photos, “Gorgeous girl.” Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies, also wrote, “Wow.” Ananya’s mother and reality TV personality Bhavana Pandey dropped a bunch of evil eye amulets and blue heart emojis, while former actor Amrita Arora reacted with a fire emoji. Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Nanda also dropped a blue heart emoji.

Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time onscreen. The Telugu actor will be making his Bollywood debut with Liger after starring in box office hits like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam, among others. Ananya has been documenting all their Liger promotional events, from Chennai to Chandigarh, on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Ananya also shared a short video with Rysa Panday and informed her followers that her younger sister was leaving for university. Sharing a cute video of Ananya hugging Rysa, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Ok I literally do not know what I’m going to do without you; my little chu (Rysa) is off to Uni (university) tonight! Fly fly fly little bird, I love you beyond.” Many celebs like Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor wished Rysa the best in the comments section of Ananya’s post.

Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone. Her next, Liger, is scheduled to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pipeline.

