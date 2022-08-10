Ananya Panday says she doesn't get 'cancel culture': 'I even asked whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine'

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, is busy promoting her upcoming film Liger. The sports-action drama also features Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and marks his Hindi film debut. In a recent interview, Ananya spoke about the ‘cancel culture’ prevailing in Bollywood. The actor said she has learnt not to take certain things seriously as every day someone or the other is getting ‘boycotted’. Ananya said she even asked someone if she was herself boycotted as ‘everyone is being cancelled’. Read more: Arbaaz Khan slams online cancel culture

Recently, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release in theatres on August 11, made headlines after a section of social media users called for ‘boycott’ of the film. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have both addressed the boycott trend around their film. Before the release of her Netflix film Darlings, actor Alia Bhatt also faced the ire of some social media users, with 'boycott Alia Bhatt' trending on Twitter.

Now, Ananya has addressed the recent trend of boycotting films and celebs. "I think it's like a cycle. Every day, someone is getting boycotted or everyone is being cancelled. We are losing our track. I even asked someone whether I have been boycotted or am I still fine. I get to know new things every day. This is what I understood. You have to learn how to filter things. You should know what are the things to be taken seriously. I don't take them seriously,” Ananya told India Today.

Ananya’s first pan-Indian film Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It marks Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda’s first film together. Liger is produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. American boxer Mike Tyson also makes a cameo in the film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan in a pivotal role.

Ananya will then be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is slated to r

