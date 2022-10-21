Ananya Panday poses with Aditya Roy Kapur at Diwali party after calling him 'hot' on Koffee With Karan. Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen to be twinning in black as they posed together at designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash on Thursday. The two are being linkup up ever since Karan Johar quizzed Ananya about seeing her with Aditya at one of his parties. She also called Aditya her latest crush during her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 few months few months back. Also read: Suhana Khan joins BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor

While Ananya was in a black and white embroidered three-piece ensemble, Aditya Roy Kapur was in a plain black sherwani. The two posed solo as well as together at the party. Ananya also posed with BFF Suhana Khan at the party.

Ananya had joined her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda on Koffee With Karan this year. On being asked about her alleged relationship with Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya told Karan that she doesn't wish to dwell in the past. She did mention, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.”

During the show, Karan had asked Ananya about what's brewing between her and Aditya. Hinting at something, Karan said, ‘I saw at my party’, but Ananya cut him off saying, “No, no you didn't see anything.” Karan further asked her, “What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor.” Ananya was left speechless on such a question.

Ananya's latest release Liger, which marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda and was her first multi-lingual film, bombed at the box office. She will now be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Aditya's latest release Rashtra Kavach Om, alongside Sanjana Sanghi, also failed to work at the box office. He was earlier seen in Anurag Basu's digital release, Ludo. The film was praised by the critics and the audience. He will now be seen in a project titled Gumraah and also has a web series, titled Captain.

