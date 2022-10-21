Suhana Khan 'looks like Deepika Padukone' in saree at Manish Malhotra Diwali bash; joins BFFs Navya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who will be making their debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash along with their friends from the industry including Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Except Navya, Jhanvi and Ananya, they all wore sarees on the occasion. Also read: Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant attend

Suhana wore a sequinned golden beige saree for the bash. She had her hair tied in a bun. A section of fans on social media, however, noticed her struggling to walk in the attire, paired with heels. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and will be seen as Veronica in The Archies.

As a paparazzo shared a video of Suhana's appearance on Instagram, her fans felt she looked a lot like Deepika Padukone. One called her, “Next Deepika Padukone.” Another said, “She looks like DP.” One more fan said, “For a sec I thought it was Deepika.” A comment also read, “Just love how elegantly she carries herself. Her aura and the way she is so calm. She is raised so perfectly I feel.”

Navya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor too will be making her film debut alongside Suhana, in the role of Betty. She too attended the bash in a white sheer saree. Actor Jhanvi Kapoor joined her in a green lehenga. Jhanvi is the first one among the friend circle to join films and will now be seen in her father's production, Mili.

Their cousin Shanaya Kapoor too joined them in a sequinned saree. She had worked as an assistant director on sets of Jhanvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be making her debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, which is slightly delayed.

Ananya Pandey chose a black and white ensemble for the do and was seen posing with Aditya Roy Kapur outside the venue. He was incidentally twinning with her in black. Ananya was last seen in Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, but the film failed to leave an impression at the box office.

