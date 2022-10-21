Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant attend

As Bollywood celebrities continue to hop from one Diwali party to another, many came together to attend the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence on Thursday. All from Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal joined the fashion designer in their traditional avatars. Also read: Inside Ayushmann Khuranna's Diwali party with Indian decor, dancing guests and a poker table. Watch

Aishwarya Raiarrived in a pink sharara suit while Abhishek joined her in a red kurta pyjama. Abhishek held her hand as she climbed the few stairs leading to the main door. Aishwarya is currently riding high on the success of her multi-lingual period drama, Ponniyin Selvan I. Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda were also spotted.

Karishma Kapoor meets Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Kartik Aaryan at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushalchose a black sherwani for the occasion. Katrina accompanied him in a simple turquoise saree. The couple posed together for the paparazzi outside Manish's house. Katrina was also spotted exchanging greetings with Karisma Kapoor, who was in a red saree. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was also seen in a creme lehenga.

Many others were spotted in sarees at the party. Kiara Advani, Kajol and Rhea Chakraborty wore different patterns of shimmery gold on the occasion. Kriti Sanon wore a sheer lavender saree while Diana Penty wore a green one. Athiya Shetty too was in a blue saree. Genelia was spotted in a red saree as she accompanied husband Riteish Deshmukh to the bash. Malaika Arora was a stunner in a black saree with an embroidered blouse.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Diana Penty, Jackky Bhagnani, Athiya Shetty, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also among those spotted at the party. She chose a colourful lehenga for the occasion. Madhuri Dixit too was spotted in a saree as she arrived with husband Dr Shriram Nene. Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap were also seen. Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi were a part of the bash which also had the entire entourage of Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor, cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON