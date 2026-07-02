KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho marries orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee in Korean hanbok in stunning Florence. See pics

Actor Arden Cho has finally shared the happy news she had kept private for years. The Teen Wolf, Partner Track, and KPop Demon Hunters star married orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee over the weekend in a beautiful multi-day wedding celebration in Florence, Italy. Surrounded by their closest family and friends, the couple celebrated their big day with a mix of Korean traditions, Italian romance, and elegant fashion, offering fans their first real look at the love story they had quietly built away from the public eye. Arden Cho ties the knot with Christopher Lee in dreamy Florence wedding.

A love story that led them to Florence Arden Cho and Christopher Lee's love story started in a way many modern romances do — through a dating app. After dating for several years, Christopher proposed during a trip to Maui in March 2025. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, "He fixes bones, I tell stories. He’s the calm to my chaos."

When it came to planning their wedding, choosing Florence was an easy decision. Speaking to People, Cho said, "Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but also because this is where I decided he was my person." She added, “We wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together.”

Korean traditions met modern bridal fashion As per Vogue magazine, Arden Cho made sure every outfit she wore during the wedding weekend reflected both her personal style and her Korean roots. The celebrations began with a welcome party where she and Christopher Lee wore traditional Korean hanbok, redesigned by MeeHee with a modern twist.

For the welcome dinner, Arden wore a bright orange hanbok, a colour associated with happiness and positive energy. During the traditional pyebaek ceremony, held to honour the groom's parents, she changed into a red skirt symbolising good fortune and paired it with a green jacket, representing a long and harmonious marriage.

For the wedding ceremony at the historic Villa Cora, Arden walked down the aisle in a custom-made Vera Wang gown. Despite a packed Hollywood awards season leaving little time for the design process, the dress was completed within a few months. Christopher Lee matched the occasion in a classic tuxedo as the couple exchanged vows against the picturesque backdrop of Florence.