Internet slams Sanjay Gupta for equating Rhea Chakraborty media circus with Siya Goyal case: ‘Stop trying so hard’

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has now commented on Pune murder accused Siya Goyal and compared it with the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty, who faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He took to X and wrote, “Not standing in judgement. Not taking sides. Just saying — can we please stop doing to Siya what we did to Rhea? We all watched that circus. The trial-by-television. The verdict before the evidence. We never learn.”

A case initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident has taken a shocking turn after police claimed it was a planned murder. Ketan Vishal Agarwal, the 25-year-old heir of his family's real estate business in Maharashtra's Pune, allegedly survived a murder attempt by his fiancée Siya Goyal days before he was pushed to death from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18 — an incident that has sent shockwaves across the nation.

How internet reacted Many on the platform were outraged with the comparison of the two cases which were vastly different from one another. A user commented, “Comparing Siya to Rhea the audacity man, seriously?” Another user wrote, “Right, but how can the two cases be compared? Unless I’ve missed reading any new developments, wasn’t Sia actually present on the scene when her fiancé was pushed off the cliff?” A second user said, “Sometimes you manage to pick the most illogical side of an argument. Stop trying so hard Sir. Kiski nazron me oocha banna hai (Who are you trying to please).”

A comment read, “Ragebait post.” Another said, “In an insensitive and narcissistic world, don't expect learning. Sabhi Gyani Hain - Sabhi Raja Hain (Everyone knows a lot, everyone is a king). Generally saying without knowledge on the Siya or Rhea case.” “Are you serious? The eff kind of analogy is this?” asked a second user.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's life took a dramatic turn in 2020 following the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea faced multiple allegations from the late actor's family and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an alleged drug case. Years later, Rhea revealed that while she has learned to move forward, the trauma of those events still lives in her body.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal is accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, along with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Ketan was reportedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. According to the police, Siya and Chetan did it as they wanted to marry each other, even though Siya’s marriage was fixed with Ketan Agarwal. After Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, denied that the family had appointed Aashuutosh Srivastava as her lawyer, Srivastava sent a ₹10 crore defamation notice, alleging that false claims had been made about his role in the case.