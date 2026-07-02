Frankie Muniz has announced in a social media post that he and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, are splitting up after 10 years of marriage. Frankie’s post features a photo of the two of them and their son, with a lengthy caption. Who is Paige Price? All on Frankie Muniz's estranged wife as couple announce divorce (pogmuniz/Instagram)

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had,” the Malcolm in the Middle actor continued.

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Frankie added, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”

Who is Paige Price Muniz? Paige and Frankie first met in 2016 and were engaged in November 2018. The two eloped in October 2019 and tied the knot in February 2020. They had their son in 2016 and were engaged in November 2018.

Paige is a former model who was working as a golf network presenter when she met Frankie. The pair met while Price was covering the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational in Indio, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Frankie and Paige jointly purchased an olive oil shop in Scottsdale, Arizona in July 2018.

"We were looking for something to do together," Frankie told the Arizona Republic in 2019. "It's a lot of work, but it's really rewarding when people come in and rave about the product."

While Franki handled the payroll, Paire looked after the store's inventory and digital presence. The following year, however, they sold the shop.

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Before their son was born, Paige launched an artisan specialty foods shop called Pog and Mauz. It does not appear to be in business any longer.

"I've been working on my creative spark a lot lately. Trying to figure out what I like and don't like after what feels like a reinvention of self," Paige wrote in a May 2025 Instagram post. "Three things are for sure: I love making my own flower bouquets, writing fantasy romance scenes, and honey lavender lattes. Make that four things, I now find myself loathing knitting."

Before sharing the post announcing the split, Frankie deleted an initial video announcement of the same news, which came under public scrutiny. The original post featured Frankie and Paige with their son, five-year-old Mauz, dancing together to We the Kings' ‘Check Yes, Juliet.’ At the end of the video, the Malcolm in the Middle actor held up Mauz and pretended to play him like an air guitar.

In the original post, the pair explained that they were privately separated before deciding to divorce.

Paige defended her husband in the comment section of the post he later shared.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so fuc***… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that,” she wrote.