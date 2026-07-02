Soni Razdan shares how Alia Bhatt’s 97-year-old grandmother once escaped Nazi Germany

With Alpha set to release in theatres on Friday, Soni Razdan took a moment to celebrate a different kind of strength. The actor shared a heartwarming family photograph on Instagram featuring four generations of women—her 97-year-old mother Gertrude Hoelzer, daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, and granddaughter Raha. More than just a family portrait, the post honoured her mother's extraordinary life journey and the resilience that has been passed down through generations. Before Alpha hits theatres, Soni Razdan shares the incredible story of Alia Bhatt’s grandmother.

Soni Razdan shares her mother’s incredible journey Sharing the family picture, Soni introduced her mother as the original Alpha woman and reflected on the extraordinary life she has lived. She wrote, “One OG ALPHA woman and four generations in one frame ! Alia’s Nani who is all of 97 years young. No it’s not her birthday today, but on the eve of her granddaughter’s release she wanted to wish her this way. 🧿♥️🌺.”

She then revealed that her mother was only six years old when her family was forced to flee Nazi Germany. Although they were German and not Jewish, Soni explained that her grandfather openly opposed Adolf Hitler, putting the family in grave danger. “My mother escaped Nazi Germany when she was just 6 years old. Although German and not Jewish, they had to run because my grandfather was a brave man and went openly against Hitler,” she added.

After leaving Germany, the family spent several difficult years in Czechoslovakia before finally escaping to the United Kingdom aboard a Jewish Kindertransport train, one of the rescue operations that helped children flee Nazi-controlled Europe. "After a few years in Czechoslovakia, enduring many a hardship, she and her family landed up in the UK, escaping on a Jewish kinder transport train. The trials she faced were many. Then she met and married NN Razdan and finally started a new life in India," she further said.

‘All our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women’ Soni connected her mother's remarkable life with the idea behind Alia's upcoming film, saying that strength comes in many forms and often exists in the women closest to us. "Alpha women exist in many different ways. They’re all around us.

But ultimately I think all our mothers and grandmothers are Alpha women. Drop a ♥️ if you agree… Would love to hear about some Alpha women that you know ! Do share them with me," she concluded her post.

Her heartfelt tribute quickly resonated with fans, who filled the comments section with messages celebrating Gertrude Hoelzer's inspiring story and the family's legacy of resilience.