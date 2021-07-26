Ananya Panday reveals Navya Nanda is injured over an Instagram chat: 'You have broken your finger, relax'

Actor Ananya Panday on Monday revealed that Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, has broken her finger. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a video clip of her working out wearing a black sports bra paired with black leggings.

Sharing the post, Ananya Panday captioned it, "This was our last day of shooting so I had to finish off strong and show the @power team how we do things It’s time to love how you look and feel, so come and start my workout routines with me for free today and find your power too! Don’t wait to take care of your body and your health, I’ll be with you to make it easy! #power #powertoyou #partnership."

Reacting to her post, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote in the comments section, "Could you pick me up now please?" Ananya replied, "you have broken ur finger!! Relax." Fans also started asking, "aww what happened to ur finger" while another said, "@ananyapanday (sad face) really".

Taking to the comments section, fans dropped red heart and fire emojis and reacted to Ananya's video. A fan complimented, "You look damn pretty." Another said, "Hardworking mam." "Ur smile atlast," wrote a third fan. "Perfect post," posted another fan.

Ananya regularly shares pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her life. Earlier in the day, she had dropped a bunch of pictures with her sister Rysa and commented, "Literally any picture Rys and I have together :)."

Earlier this month, she lost her grandmother Snehlata Panday and penned a note remembering her. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Rest in power, my angel when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how."

"She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ananya will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.