Disha Parmar reveals she wasn't offered Bigg Boss 15: 'Even if they do, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable'

Actor Disha Parmar has confirmed that she hasn't been offered Bigg Boss this time around. However, she added that she has been offered the Salman Khan-hosted show in the past. Disha has said that though she was offered, she has never taken it up as she doesn't 'feel comfortable'.

Disha Parmar has a unique connection with Bigg Boss as it was during the reality show that her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to her for marriage. Last year, during his stint in Bigg Boss 14, Rahul went down on his knees and asked Disha to marry him on national television. He also wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it. Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about Bigg Boss 15, Disha said, "This time, no. Not yet. But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable. It's a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it's just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too.”

Disha and Rahul got married in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends. On the special occasion, Rahul wore an off-white silk and gold zardozi sherwani, while Disha was seen in a red ghagra. Their wedding was followed by a reception and was attended by their friends including Rakhi Sawant, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, and Vikas Gupta, among several others.

Earlier this month, the couple had announced their wedding date with a joint statement. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they had said.

Also Read | BTS: Jungkook says he wasn't fully satisfied with Dynamite, singer gives an update on JJK1 mixtape

The couple was scheduled to get married after Bigg Boss ended in February. However, their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.