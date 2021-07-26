BTS: Jungkook says he wasn't fully satisfied with Dynamite, singer gives an update on JJK1 mixtape

BTS singer Jungkook has confessed he wasn't fully satisfied with the Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. The singer, who had sung the song with fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V, said that he couldn't express himself in the way he intended to with Dynamite.

The song released in 2020 and became an instant hit. Dynamite, which marked BTS' first all-English track, debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 in September. The song was nominated for Grammys 2021 but lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain on Me.

Speaking about the song in a Weverse interview, Jungkook was asked why he feels Dynamite wasn’t as satisfying. He explained, "Because I couldn’t express everything I wanted the way I wanted to. When I listen to the remixes, I think about how I could’ve sung it differently. Like, “Aw, man! If only I could do it again!” (laughs) I got some things from singing Dynamite, like, I’m not quite there yet. So I try to practice singing at least an hour every day, no matter what. Any singer who’s been at number one on Billboard for six weeks had better be really good at singing. That’s what I think."

Since Dynamite, BTS has released two more English tracks, Butter and Permission to Dance. Jungkook has been the opening singer for all three tracks. While all three songs have been successful, Jungkook has also been working on his mixtape, dubbed as JJK1, for a while now. Speaking about it, Jungkook said, "I was working on it just before I came. But it’s hard! (laughs) I could just make it about myself, and then it would be like, I started as a trainee when I was 13, I worked hard, and found success. But anyone could do that. So I keep thinking I want to make up my own original, complex story and write the songs from there."

"Billie Eilish’s debut album left a big mark on me when it came out, in that respect. And it’d be nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, but even if it’s all jumbled up, that’s fine, too, as long the good songs keep on coming. That’s sort of what I’m thinking. So these days, rather than focusing on the album’s story as a whole, I’m just going to write whatever it is I want to say in each song. If I get that feeling right after listening to a track, I’ll try and make it. And I’m going to try to make it a little bit light-hearted," he added.

BTS has been busy lately with the promotions of their recently released tracks, Butter and Permission to Dance. The latter was released earlier this month on the occasion of ARMY Day and has debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. The members were recently seen performing both the tracks on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.